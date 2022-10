Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to pursue the goals for which he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This, in particular, is evidenced by his statements.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to military analysts, the head of the Kremlin promoted propaganda theses during the meeting with representatives of the CIS special services.

"Putin stated that 'Ukraine has lost its sovereignty' and 'the United States is using Ukraine as a battering ram' against Russia, the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the CSTO and the CIS," ISW reports.

Experts said that the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, supported his dictator's maddening statements. The deputy said that "Ukraine is occupied by NATO" and "has become a colony of the USA."

The Institute for the Study of War stressed that such rhetoric is incompatible with negotiations on an equal footing for a ceasefire, let alone an end to a war started by Russia.

"Instead, it strongly suggests that the Kremlin is still seeking a military victory in Ukraine and a change of power in Kyiv, which would have the effect of reorienting Ukraine away from the West. It also indicates that Putin's goals extend beyond the territory he has sought to annex ", analysts added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 26, President of Guinea-Bissau Sissou Embalo said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On October 25, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is not opposed to joining the United States and Pope Francis in the "Ukrainian settlement."

Earlier, on September 4, against the background of the "successes of the special operation", Putin was asked to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.