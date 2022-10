The United States has decided to accelerate the deployment of modernized B61-12 tactical bombs at NATO bases in Europe, which are planned to be delivered there in December.

This follows from a statement by the American newspaper Politico.

Thus, it is reported that American officials at a closed NATO meeting in Brussels said that the bombs would arrive earlier than planned. They were supposed to be deployed in Europe, according to the original plan, in the spring of 2023.

The move, which involves replacing old weapons with newer versions at various warehouses in Europe for potential use by U.S. and allied bombers and fighters, comes amid heightened tensions over Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and growing concern that the West needs do more to keep Moscow from crossing that line.

The modernization of the B61 program has been openly discussed in budget documents and public statements for years, and Pentagon officials have said it is necessary to ensure the modernization and security of the arsenal. It has nothing to do with the current events in Ukraine and was not accelerated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. had sent Russia and Putin a clear warning about the consequences of using nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Senate also announced that Russia's nuclear attack on Ukraine would be regarded in Washington as an attack on the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).