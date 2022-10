It took AFU 40 minutes to shoot down Russian plane and helicopter

In the morning of October 27, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and a Su-25 aircraft in 40 minutes.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At around 8 a.m., a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter," the message reads.

They added that around 8:40 a.m. a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the South Air Command of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 26, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than half a hundred occupiers.

During the day, units of the Russian occupation army tried to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions in the Donetsk Region, as well as near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. All attacks of the invaders were successfully repelled.

On the evening of October 26, the Russian occupiers launched an attack with kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian air defenses shot down almost all targets. 19 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Vinnytsia Regions. A rocket was also shot down.