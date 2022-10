It is becoming more and more difficult for Kremlin to isolate Russian society from war consequences – British

The more active involvement of regional officials in Russia's national security system is aimed at diverting the attention of public criticism from the central leadership.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence points out that on October 24, 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin would coordinate the "development of security measures" in Russia's regions.

This followed a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin that introduced a new regime of alert levels.

"This measure will probably lead to closer integration of regional governors into Russia's national security system. This is another measure aimed at organizing a society that continues to be under the pressure of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine," the review says.

According to intelligence, the more active involvement of regional officials is likely, at least in part, to deflect public criticism from the national leadership.

"The Kremlin used a similar approach during the COVID-19 crisis. However, it will probably be more difficult for the Kremlin to isolate Russian society from the consequences of the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine," the review says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces continue to actively recruit prisoners both on the territory of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories to replenish current losses.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 480 occupiers over the past day. At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has already lost 68,900 of its soldiers.

Also, the mobilized Russians began to be provided with body armor and helmets of Iranian production.