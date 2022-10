The telecommunications company Ukrtelecom estimates its losses due to the war at UAH 650 million.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the company allocated about UAH 50 million of financial assistance to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, handed over more than 170 corporate cars.

It is noted that the critical infrastructure and national network of Ukrtelecom continue to work stably and provide services to the AFU, state bodies, businesses and the population in all regions of Ukraine, except for Luhansk, Kherson and parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Also, according to the report, in the pre-war years, one of the strategic directions of Ukrtelecom's network modernization was the optimization of the use of technological energy resources.

In particular, over the past three years, such electricity consumption has decreased by 41%: from 155 million kWh in 2018 to 92 million kWh in 2021.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2022, the telecommunications company Ukrtelecom decreased its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) by 39% to UAH 0.975 billion and revenue by 17% year over year to UAH 4.2 billion.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company provides Internet access at the level of 87% of the population centers of Ukraine covered by its network.

Also, according to the report, in the period from January to September, almost 5,000 kilometers of fiber-optic lines were built, while the base of optical Internet users increased by 33% compared to September last year.