In the first nine months of 2022, the telecommunications company Ukrtelecom decreased its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) by 39% to UAH 0.975 billion and revenue by 17% year over year to UAH 4.2 billion.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to the results of the work of the first nine months of 2022, Ukrtelecom received a total income of almost UAH 4.2 billion. Due to the loss of control over part of the telecom infrastructure and the termination of the provision of services in the temporarily occupied territories, the total income for nine months decreased by almost 17% compared to in the same period last year. Despite the difficult working conditions during a full-scale war, Ukrtelecom demonstrates a consistently high level of operational efficiency. For nine months of 2022, the company's EBITDA amounted to UAH 975 million, and the EBITDA margin was 23.3%," the message says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company provides Internet access at the level of 87% of the population centers of Ukraine covered by its network.

Also, according to the report, in the period from January to September, almost 5,000 kilometers of fiber-optic lines were built, while the base of optical Internet users increased by 33% compared to September last year.

"In general, the base of the optical Internet is more than 300,000 subscribers in the mass and business segments. Almost 200 medical and educational institutions were connected to the high-speed optical Internet, more than 60 of them - in the third quarter. In general, as of the beginning of October, optics from Ukrtelecom there are more than 1,700 educational and almost 1,300 medical institutions," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first six months of 2022, Ukrtelecom reduced its revenue by 15.6% year over year to UAH 2.9 billion.

JSC Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine.

The company is part of the SCM group of companies.