Russia attacked an infrastructure object in the Kyiv Region with drones, no casualties have been reported.

This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were initiated for violation of the laws and customs of war (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the night of October 27, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, using kamikaze drones, carried out attacks on an infrastructure object in the territory of one of the communities of the Kyiv Region.

A fire broke out because of an enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims or injured.

Prosecutors, investigators, and experts are working at the scene of the incident, who record yet another crime of the Russian Federation, as well as employees of the State Emergency Service.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the State Security Service of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the evening of October 26, the Russian occupiers launched an attack with kamikaze drones, but the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense shot down almost all targets. 19 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolayiv, and Vinnytsia Regions. A rocket was also shot down.