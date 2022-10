On October 26, units of the Russian occupation army tried to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions in the Donetsk Region, as well as near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. All attacks of the invaders were successfully repelled.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the message of the command, the Russian troops are trying to hold the previously captured territories of Ukraine, and are making attempts to disrupt the actions of the AFU on certain areas of the front.

At the same time, the occupiers do not stop conducting offensive operations in Donbas.

"During the day, the unit of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Mayorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region," the report says.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's forces have carried out 18 airstrikes and four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and fired at least 56 jet artillery strikes.

As a result of shelling, areas of populated areas along the entire contact line were affected.

It will be recalled that yesterday, October 26, the General Staff announced that the AFU repelled attacks of the Russian army in the areas of eleven settlements of the Donetsk Region.

As earlier reported, in the south of the country, the Ukrainian military hit the stronghold of the occupiers, the position of the Russian air defense complex, and three areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.