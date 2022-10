Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo stated this during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, October 26.

At a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Embalo said that he had visited Moscow and had a meeting with Putin, from whom he brought the message to the President of Ukraine.

"I came here with this message, understanding my mission and my function. That is, communicating a real position, communicating your signals to almost all 15 ECOWAS countries. And I will tell you frankly, this decision was not just spontaneously made, a lot of discussions preceded this. To all these arguments, he told me this idea that I am ready for negotiations with President Zelenskyy," Embalo said.

Embalo also emphasized that he speaks not only from himself, but also from the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS). The President of Guinea-Bissau stressed that the "grain agreement" should together lead to a sustainable peace in Ukraine, because the destruction seen by Russian shelling shocked him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not against connecting the United States and Pope Francis to the "Ukrainian settlement."

On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Pope Francis to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill and U.S. President Joe Biden to "promote the peace process" in Ukraine.

Recall that on September 4, against the background of the "success of the special operation," Putin wanted negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.