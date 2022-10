US Sends Clear Warning To Russia And Putin About Consequences Of Nuclear Weapons Use - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States sent Russia a clear message about the consequences that the Russian Federation expects in the case of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Blinken made the corresponding statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

“We’ve communicated that very clearly and directly to the Russians, including President Putin. We’re concerned,” Blinken said.

He also said that all Russian claims about Ukraine's alleged use of a "dirty bomb" are another fiction of the Russian leadership. Blinken said Russia's rhetoric is "irresponsible."

Recall, on September 26, Blinken said that the United States has a plan of action in case Russia uses nuclear weapons.

And U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Russia's nuclear strike on Ukraine in Washington will be regarded as an attack on the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia allegedly has information that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb."