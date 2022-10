The USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier, which is currently in the Mediterranean Sea waters, is ready to fight with Russian troops if it receives such an order.

The corresponding statement was made by the ship's commander Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, Sky News quoted him as saying.

According to him, the crew of the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier is ready to fight the Russian army if it receives such an order, but now the ship's mission is to deter threats and prevent escalation.

"We want peace - it's what everybody wants. We want the war [in Ukraine] to be over and to bring stability back to the region and have a peaceful and stable Europe - but, for us, we are ready," Rear Admiral Dennis Velez said.

When asked by reporters whether his words meant readiness for war with Russia, the admiral said that the United States and its allies are ready for everything. They demonstrate that every day.

The USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier and the strike group led by it entered the waters of the Mediterranean Sea in late August. Since then, the ships have participated in NATO exercises and patrol missions.

It is noted that the aircraft of the H. W. Bush aircraft carrier operate in conjunction with the aviation units of the alliance on the eastern flank of NATO.

Over the past few days, they have participated in flights to Poland and Lithuania.

The H. W. Bush aircraft carrier is the Nimitz-class supercarrier of the United States Navy.

The ship was commissioned in January 2009. The crew of the aircraft carrier is 3,200 people and almost 2,500 people of the aviation wing. The aircraft carrier carries 90 aircraft and helicopters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ex-head David Petraeus said that the United States and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance could use force to destroy all Russian troops in Ukraine if Russia uses nuclear weapons.

And on October 16, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the United States would respond to any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.