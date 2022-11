China's fiscal revenue dropped 6.6% year on year during the first nine months of 2022, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to approximately ¥15.3 trln (about $2.13 trln) during this period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Excluding the impact of value-added tax credit refunds, fiscal revenue grew 4.1% from a year earlier.

The central government collected about ¥6.99 trln in fiscal revenue, down 8.6%, and local governments collected ¥8.32 trln, down 4.9%.

Tax revenue came in at nearly ¥12.44 trln in the January-September period, down 11.6% year on year.

Fiscal spending rose 6.2% year on year to hit around 19.04 trln during the period, according to the ministry.