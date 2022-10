German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier said he felt the shock of the destruction in Ukraine caused by Russian aggression. It is reported by the German edition of Tagesschau.

Steinmeier said that every merciful person wants the fighting in Ukraine to end, but so far there is no hope for quick negotiations and any agreements.

'It's all much more terrifying than we imagine in Germany. And, of course, anyone who knows how to think and has compassion wants the fighting to stop. But if this is to lead to a just peace, then a truce cannot mean that a truce will ultimately seal the land grab. This means that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be preserved. We are not on that right now," the German President said.

Steinmeier also said that he does not see signs that negotiations will take place in the near future and that he doubts that Moscow will be able to agree on peace with Ukraine and the West.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Steinmeier spent several hours in a shelter during a visit to Koriukivka, Chernihiv Region, due to air alarm and the risk of shelling.

On October 20, Steinmeier canceled a planned visit to Kyiv due to security concerns.