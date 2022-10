LPR Reports On Fierce Battles In Areas Of Svatove And Kreminna

Militants of the so-called LPR recognize that the Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk Region and continue their progress further east.

The representative of militants Vitaly Kiselev announced this on Russian television, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Today, the line of defense is being probed in almost all areas, in particular in the Luhansk operational tactical direction," the militant said.

He stressed that the fiercest battles are now taking place in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna and Svatove.

The LPR militant said that attempts by the Ukrainian military to probe the defense of the invaders allegedly lead to "sad consequences."

It is worth recalling that on Monday, October 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its traditional summary announced the successes of the Ukrainian military in this region.

So, units of the Defense Forces liberated the settlements of Karmazynivka and Myasozharivka, Luhansk Region. They are located 10-15 kilometers west of Svatove.

And near Kreminna, the Armed Forces returned control over the settlements of Nevske, Luhansk Region and Novosadove, Donetsk Region.

Earlier today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Rieznikov said that the Ukrainian military continues the counteroffensive in the Kherson Region, but its pace slowed due to rains.