Today, October 26, training launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as training on a massive nuclear strike in response, were held in Russia. All this happened under the leadership of Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the Kremlin press service.

They claim that the exercises took place at the Kura training ground in Kamchatka. The Russian military launched the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk and the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea.

Long-range Tu-95MS aircraft was also involved in the implementation of tasks, which also launched missiles.

All missiles are said to have reached targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers about this.

Also on October 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a mission to "the site of the development of a dirty bomb" to refute Russian lies.

On October 23, Kuleba said that Russia usually accuses others of what it plans to carry out itself.