Russia Not To Open Passage Of Crimean Bridge For Trucks Until December

Freight transport will not pass on the Crimean Bridge until at least December 1, 2023.

This was stated by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

So that freight transport can get from Russia to the Crimea there are three routes:

alternative ground transport;

Kerch ferry;

transshipment of trucks to railway transport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, as a result of an explosion on the Crimean Bridge, several spans of the highway collapsed, and the nearby railway bridge was also damaged.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation said that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

The political and military leadership of Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Crimean Bridge will cease to exist when Crimea returns to Ukraine. Budanov rejects Russian accusations of his involvement in the explosion on the Crimean Bridge and believes that this may most likely be a result of a conflict within the Russian security forces.