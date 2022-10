AFU Destroy Almost Half Thousand Invaders And 17 Tanks. General Staff Names Russian Losses Over Past Day

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 480 occupiers. At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has already lost 68,900 of its soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of October 26 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 68,900 (+480) people,

tanks - 2,628 (+17),

armored combat vehicles - 5,351 (+30),

artillery systems - 1,686 (+12),

MLRS - 379 (+2),

air defense equipment - 192 (+2),

aircraft - 271 (+0),

helicopters - 248 (+0),

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1,379 (+7),

cruise missiles - 350 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,076 (+22),

special equipment - 149 (+0).

