Occupiers Detain And Deliver All Men To Military Commissariats In Khrustalnyi Of Luhansk Region - General Staf

In Khrustalnyi of the Luhansk Region, the occupiers detain and take all men to the military commissariats.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian occupying forces continue forced mobilization measures to replenish current losses.

"In the temporarily occupied settlement of Khrustalnyi, Luhansk Region, "mobile groups" detain and transport all men to the military commissariats," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In addition, according to the available information, another batch of prisoners came to Stanytsia Luhanska from Russia to replenish units of private military companies.

Local so-called "law enforcement officers" are forbidden to intervene in case of violations by the arriving mercenaries.

To replenish the losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction, another batch of Russian servicemen has arrived in the settlement of Vovkivka, who are chaotically moving through the streets, looking for food among the local population and an opportunity to wash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is looking for additional sources of replenishment of combat losses.

Russia has sent a new group of recruited prisoners to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region to replenish the losses of private military companies (PMCs) fighting in Ukraine.