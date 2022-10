The Polish Senate has recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Maria Mezentseva announced this on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Polish Senate recognized the authorities of the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime, reports Polskie Radio. The Senate also called on all countries advocating peace, democracy and human rights to recognize the Russian government as a terrorist regime," Yermak wrote.

According to Mezentseva, absolutely all senators present at the meeting voted for the adoption of the relevant resolution.

"The Senate of the Republic of Poland once again strongly condemns Russian aggression and calls on all countries that advocate peace, democracy and human rights to recognize the Government of the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime," the resolution says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.

The United States Congress introduced bills on recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as genocide and recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.