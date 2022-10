Putin Says US Took Sovereignty From Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States took sovereignty from Ukraine and uses it as a ram against the Russian Federation.

The Russian publication RBC announced this with reference to the corresponding statement of the leader of the aggressor country, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Putin, the United States and its allies do not stop in trying to organize "color revolutions," to stir up nationalist and extremist sentiments.

This West allegedly threatens Russia and other CIS countries.

"What they are achieving, we see on the example of Ukraine, which has become an instrument of American foreign policy. The country has practically lost sovereignty and is directly managed with the United States, which uses it as a ram against Russia, against our allied state with the Republic of Belarus, and against the entire CSTO and the CIS as a whole," the Russian president said.

He also said that Ukraine allegedly plans to use a "dirty bomb."

"We also know about plans to use the so-called "dirty bomb" for provocations," he said.

In addition, according to Putin, a "black market of weapons" is being formed in Ukraine, and there is allegedly a risk of portable anti-aircraft missile systems and precision weapons falling into the hands of attackers.

Also, the leader of the aggressor country said that the West turned Ukraine into a "training ground for military-biological research."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia allegedly has information about Ukraine's preparation for the use of the so-called "dirty bomb."