Occupiers Tried To Break Through AFU Positions In The South, But Failed - Operational Command South

The Russian occupiers tried twice in different directions to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, but failed. This was reported by the Operational Command South.

In the afternoon of October 26, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces twice from the sky, in response, the Ukrainian aviation struck the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment three times.

In the second half of the day, the Russians, trying to improve their position, tried to break through the positions of the Defense Forces with the forces of the platoon in different directions, with the support of infantry fighting vehicles - the enemy retreated with losses, one vehicle was destroyed.

Air defense shot down two kamikaze drones, which were launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea, over the Kherson Region.

Artillery units performed 217 fire missions - the enemy lost 26 people, four mortars, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, six units of automobile and armored vehicles, and a warehouse with ammunition.

We will remind you that the occupation administration of the Kherson Region formed by Russia offered all men who are in the temporarily occupied Kherson to join the territorial defense.

On October 18, the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who was appointed by Russia as the head of the occupiers in the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank due to the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military.