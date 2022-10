Intense Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities Not Lead To Increase In Flow Of Ukrainian Refugees To Europe

Russia's intense attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure did not lead to an increase in the flow of Ukrainian refugees to Europe.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, on average, 80,000-90,000 people cross the border a day in both directions - for entry and exit, and this trend has recently staled. October is not particularly different from September, the dynamics remain the same. On some days, citizens can leave more, but not in significant superiority over entry, on some days - more citizens go to enter Ukraine," he said.

Demchenko noted that, as before, most citizens cross the border with Poland.

According to the State Border Service, in a day on October 25, 63,000 people and 18,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the European Union and Moldova, while more than 32,000 people left Ukraine, 20,000 of them crossed the border with Poland; more than 30,000 people entered Ukraine, 27,000 of them were Ukrainians.

For comparison, during the day of October 5, 70,000 people and 19,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova, more than 35,000 people left Ukraine (22,000 of them crossed the border with Poland); 34,000 people entered Ukraine, including 31,000 Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since October 10, Russia has been carrying out intensive attacks with missiles and drones on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of Russian missile strikes, electricity supply was violated almost throughout Ukraine.

In many cities and regions of Ukraine, power companies have to apply schedules of stabilization outages.