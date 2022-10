Ukraine Returns 10 More Soldiers From Russian Captivity - Yermak

Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ours are home. We held another exchange of prisoners. 10 Ukrainian servicemen managed to return home," he wrote.

Yermak noted that one officer and 9 privates and sergeants were released from captivity.

Also, according to him, the body of an American volunteer, U.S. Army veteran Joshua Alan Jones, who fought for Ukraine, was transferred to the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, Ukraine released 108 women from captivity.

On October 13, Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners, 20 soldiers returned home.

On October 11, 32 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned from captivity.