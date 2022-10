The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region has slowed down a little due to the fact that it is raining in the south of the country. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News.

"Right now because of the weather conditions, I mean the rain, it has slowed us down a bit, but we are using the tactics of liberating our villages step by step and kilometer by kilometer. And we will continue to do that," the head of the Defense Ministry said.

The minister also noted that all bridges across the Dnieper River are under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so Russian troops will not be able to flee from Kherson, as it was in the Kharkiv Region. Reznikov also does not really believe in the possibility of street fighting in the regional center.

"It is risky for them to stay in Kherson, because then they will not be able to escape, as it was in Izium," he said.

Oleksii Reznikov emphasized that the war with Russia is currently in the third stage - the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually liberating the territories. At the first stage, it was necessary to stop the Russian army, at the second stage, to stabilize the situation along the entire front line.

We will remind you that the occupation administration of the Kherson Region formed by Russia offered all men who are in the temporarily occupied Kherson to join the territorial defense.

On October 18, the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who was appointed by Russia as the head of the occupiers in the Kherson Region, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the civilian population from the right bank due to the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military.