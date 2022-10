For First Time, It Was Possible To Shoot Down Missile Thanks To ePPO Application

In Ukraine, for the first time, it was possible to shoot down a missile using the ePPO (eAir Defense) mobile application.

One of the developers of the program, member of the Tehnari design group Hennadii Suldin announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on October 22, citizens noticed a Kalibr cruise missile in the south of Ukraine.

It flew at a very low altitude and, due to the features of the terrain, was not locationally observed.

Several vigilant citizens saw the missile and immediately notified the military using the air defense application.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners received a target designation in a few seconds, had enough time and without unnecessary problems, as on the simulator, shot down the missile from the Igla MANPADS.

Suldin noted that the electronic detection system for air targets worked as planned by the developers.

According to him, the air defense application was developed precisely as a means of tracking low-flying subsonic cruise missiles, primarily Kalibr.

The threat of the Shahed type appeared much later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 of the 33 cruise missiles fired by the enemy in Ukraine.