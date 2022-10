Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck 17 positions of the occupiers, disabling their weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 21 strikes during the past 24 hours.

"It has been confirmed that 17 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 strongholds, as well as 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down 5 enemy UAVs," the General Staff notes.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, a radar station and other important military objects of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of point strikes by the artillery of the Defense Forces, an ammunition depot and more than 10 so-called "Kadyrov’s soldiers" were destroyed in the settlement of Novoivanivka of the Luhansk Region.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region destroyed two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia purchased from Iran for use in the war.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 9 settlements in the Donetsk Region.