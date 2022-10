President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the newly appointed chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andrii Pyshnyi to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) instead of Kyrylo Shevchenko, who was dismissed from this position. This is stated in the decree No. 736 of October 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To introduce Andrii Hryhorovych Pyshnyi, the Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, to the personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (with consent); remove K. Shevchenko from the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the decree reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling funds from Ukrgasbank.

On October 7, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Pyshnyi as the head of the National Bank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) announced put the former head of the NBU, Shevchenko, on the wanted list.

Shevchenko says that the NACB knows where he is and is ready to give evidence in the embassy of one of the EU countries.