The United States is not directly involved in operational planning, but provides Ukraine with information that can be used to develop military operations. This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of Defense with reference to the statement of the Pentagon Speaker Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

Thus, Ryder during the briefing said that the Pentagon is cooperating with Ukraine at various levels, but decision-making and planning are not included in this cooperation.

“We regularly communicate with our Ukrainian counterparts on a variety of levels and have been doing that for a very long time going as far back as 2014. We do provide Ukraine with information to enable them to make decisions and conduct operations. But again, these are Ukraine operations. They're making the decisions, and they're executing their plans,” Ryder said.

