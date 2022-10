Within the framework of the business relocation program, 761 enterprises have been moved from the active combat zone to the safe regions of Ukraine, of which 80% of companies have already resumed their work.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, 761 enterprises have moved their production facilities from the regions of active hostilities to safer ones, 588 of them are already working in a new place. Another 274 enterprises are currently searching for a suitable location or method of transportation. As part of the relocation program, the state provides support to every business that seeks to move from dangerous territories and fully work to win. Thus, we not only preserve the production potential of the country, but also thousands of jobs," Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna was quoted as saying.

As of October 24, 1,863 applications for relocation were registered on the platform, while 623 of these enterprises refused to relocate due to the de-occupation of the territories on which they are located.

Among the relocated enterprises that have already resumed their activities in a new place, the largest share is: enterprises in the field of wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (40.24% of the total number of relocated enterprises), the processing industry (31.71%), information and telecommunications (6.34%), professional, scientific and technical activities (5.85%), construction (4.15%).

Most of the enterprises were relocated to the Lviv (30% of relocated enterprises), Zakarpattia (17%), Chernivtsi (11%), Ivano-Frankivsk (8%), Khmelnytskyi (7%) and Ternopil (7%) Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the end of September, 745 enterprises were moved from the active combat zone to the safe regions of Ukraine as part of the business relocation program.