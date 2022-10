On October 25, the Russian occupiers fired on the de-occupied Bilohorodka in the Luhansk Region, two civilians were killed.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, Russians again shelled Bilohorodka, like a number of settlements already liberated from the invaders, and killed two local residents. After de-occupation, they were offered to evacuate, but decided to stay in their native village," the report said.

Haidai emphasized that the enemy knew where the population lived, so it stroke there.

Also, on October 25, the Russians opened fire on Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka.

According to the head of the military administration, there is no light, water and food is running out in Kreminna, hospitals in the occupied territory are overflowing with wounded people - civilians and even the military with pneumonia or stroke are refused hospitalizing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military mined the entire bank of the Krasna River in the Svativskyi District of the Luhansk Region.