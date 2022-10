Germany will allocate EUR 20 million to Ukraine for the procurement of reserve equipment that will help be ready to respond to terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such a preliminary agreement was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov and the Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection Steffi Lemke.

According to Chernyshov, in the near future, the Ukrainian and German sides will finalize this agreement.

"In conditions when our infrastructure is under constant terrorist scrutiny, we need to provide Ukraine with backup capacities to the maximum, and Ukrainians with heat, light and water. For the funds allocated by Germany this equipment, primarily mobile generators, automatic pumping stations for water supply, mobile thermal power plants will be purchased. Alternative energy sources will be in Ukraine," Chernyshov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced an agreement with Germany to increase military support for Ukraine in 2023 from EUR 690 million to more than EUR 2 billion.