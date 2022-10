Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 9 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske and Ternova settlements.

The enemy fires at the positions of the Armed Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the positions in separate directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 rocket and up to 30 air strikes, launched more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were hit by enemy attacks.

Among them are Dnipro and the region, Prykolotne in the Kharkiv Region and Velyka Oleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of point strikes by the artillery of the Defense Forces, an ammunition depot and more than 10 so-called "Kadyrov’s soldiers" were destroyed in the village of Novoivanivka of the Luhansk Region.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson Region has slowed down a little due to the fact that it is raining in the south of the country.

In the south, the occupiers tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces, but failed.