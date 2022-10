The Air Force has appealed to representatives of Ukrainian and foreign mass media with a request not to cover the process of being in Ukraine and the work of the IRIS-T and NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media! Coverage of combat work of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not provided. This also applies to the process of arrival in Ukraine of the IRIS-T and NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and their combat work," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. publication Defense News announced that the United States had handed over the first two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, their deployment had already begun.