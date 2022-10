Russia At UN Security Council Fails To Provide Evidence On Ukraine's Alleged Plans To Create Dirty Bomb

During a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting, the Russian Federation failed to provide any evidence regarding Ukraine's alleged plans to build a "dirty bomb."

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the words of the Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the UN James Kariuki after the meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Russia on Tuesday took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body,” the publication said.

Russia claimed that Kyiv ordered two organizations to create a "dirty bomb."

At the same time, the Russian Federation did not provide any evidence.

"We've seen and heard no new evidence. This is pure Russian misinformation of the kind of we've seen many times before and it should stop,” Kariuki told reporters.

It is noted that the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter to the UN on October 24 with the details of the allegations.

Asked what evidence Russia had to back up its claims, Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters it was intelligence information that had been shared with Western counterparts with the "necessary level of clearance."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a mission to "the site of the development of a dirty bomb" to refute the lies of the Russian Federation about Ukraine's alleged intentions to use such weapons.

IAEA experts are expected to arrive in Ukraine soon.