Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office have reported suspicion to the former head of the internal security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Andrii Naumov, who, as head of a state enterprise during 2019-2021, fraudulently seized more than UAH 3.2 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the SBI.

Investigators found that in 2019 Naumov headed a state enterprise, but decided to go to work in the SSU.

Instead of quitting the state enterprise, he told employees of the enterprise's accounting and reporting department that he was allegedly called up for military service in the SSU.

Due to the provision of false information, the enterprise continued to pay Naumov's wages as a conscripted military.

Thus, he simultaneously received a salary both at the state enterprise (about UAH 160,000 per month) and at the SSU.

The damage caused to the state amounts to UAH 3.2 million.

Naumov was notified of suspicion of fraud committed on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

In 2018, Naumov served as director of the state enterprise "Center for Organizational, Technical and Information Support for the Management of the Exclusion Zone."

It was established that in this position he concluded an economically unprofitable contract with a fictitious enterprise.

This was done in the interests of third parties and caused serious consequences for the state enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies in Ukraine are asking Serbia to extradite Naumov.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings regarding the possible treason of Naumov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped Naumov of the rank of general due to his violation of the oath.