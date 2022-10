As a result of the fall of fragments of one of the rockets at a gas station in Dnipro, which occurred on October 25, the number of injured increased to 4 people. The number of killed remained unchanged - 2. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Thus, Reznichenko reported that 3 of the injured were in serious condition.

"The Russian missile that flew to Dnipro killed 2 people. According to the specified information, 4 were injured. They are 2 women and 2 men. All are in the hospital. 3 are seriously injured," he said.

In addition, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another enemy drone.

"Soldiers from the air command East shot down a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the sky over the Nikopol district," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, around 9:15 p.m., an explosion rang out in Dnipro during an air raid warning. According to the local authorities, one of the districts of the city was hit by a missile fired by the Russian army.

A pregnant woman was the victim of a missile attack on Dnipro by the Russian occupation army. In addition to her, 1 more civilian was killed.