RF looking for additional sources to replenish its combat losses – General Staff

The Russian Federation is looking for additional sources of replenishment of its combat losses.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the Russian Federation, the search for additional sources of replenishment of combat losses is underway," the message states.

Also, according to the agency, work continues with servicemen released due to injuries.

They are offered to retrain accounting specialties that involve less physical work.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia has sent a new group of recruited prisoners to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region to replenish the losses of private military companies fighting in Ukraine.

It is also reported that the occupiers continue to carry out forced mobilization of the local population in the Luhansk Region.

Thus, according to the General Staff, mobile groups of occupiers operate in the settlement of Kryshtalevyi. They are engaged in catching men and their subsequent delivery to the military commissariat.

On October 13, the Russian media project Avtozak LIVE reported that the private military company militants had recruited about 15,000 prisoners from Russian prisons for the war in Ukraine.