As a result of point strikes by the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an ammunition depot and more than 10 Kadyrov troopers, so-called kadyrovtsy, were destroyed in the settlement of Novoivanivka, Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In addition, up to 10 occupiers and about five trucks with ammunition were destroyed in the settlement of Svatove.

Russia is searching for additional sources of replenishment of combat losses. Work with servicemen discharged due to injuries continues.

They are offered to undergo retraining for accounting specialties associated with a smaller amount of physical work.

Over the past few days, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Kurdyumivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, and Ternova settlements.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched five missile and up to 30 airstrikes, carrying out more than 100 attacks using MLRS systems.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were hit. Among them are the city of Dnipro and the region, Prykolotne in the Kharkiv region and Velyka Oleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly. Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - the enemy used mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Starykove, Seredyna-Buda, Basivka, Mykolayivka, Ryzhivka settlements. UAVs attack were also conducted;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - the enemy used mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Vilkhuvatka, Budarka, Shevchenkivske, Strilecha, and Dvorichna settlements;

on the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions – the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of Berestove, Pershotravneve, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serhiyivka, and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction – it used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Ivanhrad, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, and Odradivka;

in the Avdiivsk direction – it used tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Novokalynove settlements.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the positions of the Defense Forces and civil infrastructure were shelled in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zaliznychne, Novopil, and Poltavka.

More than 15 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the area of Pivdennyi Buh. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the enemy made up to 20 sorties of UAVs of various types.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 21 strikes during the past 24 hours. It was confirmed that 17 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two strongholds, as well as two positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Air defense units shot down five enemy UAVs

Units of rocket forces and artillery hit the command post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, a radar station and other important military objects of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, October 25, around 9:15 p.m., an explosion was heard in the city of Dnipro during an air raid warning. According to the local authorities, one of the districts of the city was hit by a missile fired by the Russian army.