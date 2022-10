Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak has assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of his support for Ukraine.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the government of Great Britain, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy this evening to emphasize the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that the UK's support for Ukraine will be as strong as ever during his being on the post, and President Zelenskyy can count on the further solidarity of his government," the message reads.

The Prime Minister also noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and ensure transparency regarding any misinformation.

Both leaders agreed on the need to keep up the pressure on the barbaric regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin by extending economic sanctions.

Zelenskyy congratulated Sunak on his appointment as the prime minister, Sunak thanked him and expressed hope that they would meet in person in the near future.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that during the conversation with Sunak, they agreed to write a new chapter in Ukrainian-British relations. The President added that he appreciates that the Prime Minister's first call was made to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 25, Rishi Sunak, after a meeting with King Charles III, officially became the head of the British government.