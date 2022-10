Pregnant Woman Burned In Car In Missile Strike On Dnipro

A pregnant woman was the victim of a missile attack on Dnipro, which a few hours ago was carried out by the Russian occupation army. In addition to her, another civilian was killed.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this on Telegram.

"It was established that among the two people who were killed was a pregnant woman. The second victim is a car wash operator," he wrote.

Tymoshenko added that as a result of a hit by a Russian missile, three people were injured: a man and two women.

He expressed condolences to the loved ones and relatives of the victims.

Tymoshenko also posted photos from the scene of the incident.

Information about the death of a pregnant woman was also confirmed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 25, at about 9:15 p.m. in Dnipro, an explosion sounded during an air raid. According to local authorities, a missile fired by the Russian army struck one of the districts of the city.

We also reported that on October 17, a woman who was six months pregnant was killed during an attack by Iranian drones in Kyiv.