The Russian occupation army has launched a missile attack on Dnipro. As a result of the shelling, a fire occurred at a gas station in one of the districts of the city, there are killed.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this on Telegram.

"Dnipro. A BRSM gas station got on fire. Russian terrorists launched their missiles at the city, but the shell debris fell on the local gas station. The elimination of fire continues," he wrote.

According to him, two people were killed as a result of the incident, two more could be saved.

Now emergency services are working on the spot. Firefighters are dealing with the outbreak.

He also posted a video from the scene of the incident.

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov, commenting on the shelling of the city, said that one of the victims at the time of the incident was at a car wash near the gas station. The second victim was in a car nearby.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 20, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region, destroying a children's specialized school.

On the same day, the invaders struck the Dnipropetrovsk Region, damaging an energy facility and an industrial enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district.