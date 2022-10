Russians can launch Iranian Shahed 136 kamikaze drones from the Belarusian part of the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group.

Investigators analyzed where kamikaze drones can be launched from and found witnesses who indicated the direction of flight of drones in Ukraine.

"We concluded that if kamikaze drones were really launched from Belarus, then there is only one territory where this can happen - the Belarusian sector of the Chornobyl exclusion zone (Polesie State Radiation and Ecological Reserve)," the statement said.

According to activists, in the Chornobyl zone there are places where there are almost no people. We also have no mobile connection and no internet. Activists identified several areas in the reserve from where drones could be launched. Among them is the village of Ulasi, which is located only 4.5 km from the border with Ukraine. The nearest village, where people live, is almost 20 km away.

"Satellite images show that trampled trails have appeared there in recent months, roads have been cleared slightly for passage and bushes are likely cut down," activists say.

Another possible launch site may be the village of Kozhushki. New roads were noticed nearby, so activists suggest that equipment began to drive there often.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation massively launches Iranian Shahed 136 UAVs into the territory of Ukraine to break through the country's air defense.