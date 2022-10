Rocket troops, artillery and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various areas of the front during the day attacked strongholds and places of concentration of Russian troops, as well as hit the enemy's ammunition depot.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has launched 15 strikes on the occupiers. The defeat of two strongholds, the position of the anti-aircraft missile system and 12 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy was confirmed.

Missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today hit an enemy control point, an ammunition depot and 8 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

In addition, air defense units of the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian drone.

The General Staff did not specify in which areas of the front the Ukrainian military hit the aforementioned targets.

Recall that this morning the command reported that the Russian occupation army continues to try to advance in two directions and is preparing for defense in the Kherson Region.

The General Staff also updated data on the loss of the Russian army, according to which the Armed Forces destroyed 480 occupiers per day.