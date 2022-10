If Russia Blows Up Kakhovka HEPP, Crimea Will Be Without Water For 10-15 Years - Danilov

If the Russian troops blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the temporarily occupied Crimea will remain without water supply for 10-15 years.

Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov announced this in an interview with the British television channel Sky News.

"We will have to wait and see but if they do blow it (the Kakhovka HEPP - Ed.) up then the idea of water supply in Crimea will be gone for 10 or 15 years, or maybe forever. Then the question arises as to why they want Crimea if they are going to leave it without water,” he said.

Danilov recalled that the Russian military mined the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the commander of the Russian invaders, Sergei Surovikin, called the situation at the front tense.

Commenting on the situation in the Kherson Region, he said that the actions of Russian troops will depend on the military-tactical situation. At the same time, he did not rule out making "difficult decisions."

According to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops can stage a provocation at the Kakhovka HEPP to cover their retreat from Kherson.