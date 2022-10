Israeli President Will Show Evidence Of Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine - Media

Israeli President Isaac Herzog intends to demonstrate evidence of Russia's use of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the war against Ukraine.

The Israeli portal Ynet reports this, citing its own sources in the office of the President of Israel.

According to the publication, Herzog will publish information about the use of Iranian-made drones by the Russian army during his visit to the United States.

The interlocutor of the publication said that the specialists of the Israeli Ministry of Defense conducted a visual analysis using photos of fragments of drones destroyed in Ukraine. They are identical to what Iran produces.

During a visit to the United States and a meeting with President Joe Biden, Herzog allegedly plans to show Shahed-136 UAV photos taken in 2021 and pictures from Ukraine.

Herzog departed for the United States today, October 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of transferring drones to Russia and complicity in Russia's war crimes against Ukraine.

The foreign ministry of the Islamic republic in response to this said that Iran did not provide drones to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 22 that Iran was lying in its statements that it did not transfer drones to Russia.

And on October 24, Tehran announced that it intends to respond if Russia proves the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.