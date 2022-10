Ukraine Agrees With Germany On Military Aid Increase From EUR 690 Million To EUR 2 Billion In 2023 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced an agreement with Germany on the increase of military aid for Ukraine in 2023 from EUR 690 million to more than EUR 2 billion.

Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We held very good talks with the German government, as well as with parliamentarians and leaders of the German political forces and said that Germany will increase the allocation for military aid to Ukraine next year. The Finance Minister has promised to increase this from EUR 690 million to more than EUR 2 billion," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the increase in aid was discussed with members of the Bundestag and directly with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the first IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system arrived in Ukraine, which after testing in combat conditions proved well.

Germany will supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems.