Former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko considers the investigation against him biased and politicized.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I consider it necessary to comment on the message that the NACB and the SACPO put me on the wanted list. Those who are hiding are put on the wanted list. I can't even imagine what else I had to do to cooperate with the investigation," Shevchenko wrote.

According to him, while being on the consular records in a country of the European Union, he officially informed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of his actual location; officially petitioned the embassy to provide him with a room for organizing video communications for the time when employees of the investigative body want to conduct an interrogation.

"Thus, I filed all relevant petitions and took all necessary actions to involve me in investigative actions in the manner prescribed by law. But obviously the question is not in jurisprudence procedures. From this "naphthalene" case they want to make a "victory." I believe that putting me on the wanted list under the above circumstances is an unnecessary confirmation of the engagement and politicization of the investigation. I am sure that I’m right," the NBU ex-head added.

He called on the NACB to ensure openness, transparency and impartiality of the process.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put on the wanted list the NBU ex-head Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling funds from the state Ukrgasbank.

He faces a sentence of imprisonment from 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized Shevchenko's property.