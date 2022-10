Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov advised the residents of the Chechen Republic to fight for their independence so as not to become victims of Russian aggression again. Danilov wrote about this on Twitter in response to the call of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, to "wipe Ukrainian cities off the face of the earth."

"Before it's too late, leave Ukraine and fight for the independence of Ichkeria - this is the best guarantee that Russia will not wipe the city of Dzhokhar (Grozny) from the earth for the second time. If not to destroy the Russian Federation, they will return to kill Chechen women and children again. You haven’t forgotten..." Danilov emphasized.

On the night of October 25, Kadyrov recorded an audio message in which he said that Russia was weak in responding to the alleged shelling from Ukraine and that Europe and America would not be able to do anything to Russia.

"In my opinion, we respond weakly. If a projectile flies in our direction, in our region, the cities must be wiped off the ground so that the distant horizon can be seen. So that they understand that they cannot even think of shooting in our direction," Kadyrov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov reported that the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov in February to eliminate the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On July 18, Kadyrov called for the creation of a new military base and the installation of an air defense system in the mountains of Chechnya.

On August 26, Kadyrov said that it is Russian President Vladimir Putin who "doesn't allow" him to capture Kyiv.