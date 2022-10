Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, spoke with Vladimir Putin and pointed out the mistakes made during the invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to a source in the U.S. government who is familiar with the relevant U.S. intelligence report.

Earlier it was reported that one person from Putin's entourage dared to point out the mistakes made during the "special operation", but the name was not mentioned. Now the publication claims that it was Yevgeny Prigozhin. He stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation places too many obligations on the Wagner PMC, while not allocating enough financial and material resources for the private military company to fulfill its tasks.

The publication claims that the video published on social networks about how fighters of the Wagner PMC complain about the lack of food and supplies is a production, the purpose of which is to force the Kremlin to increase the funding of mercenaries. However, The Washington Post did not specify which video is in question.

Prigozhin himself, through the press service of his company Concord, denied that he had communicated with Putin recently. He also stated that he "did not criticize the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the conflict in Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as early as July of this year, the Russian mass media reported that the militants of the Wagner PMC began to recruit "volunteers" among the prisoners of the Russian colonies.

As of the beginning of August, it became known that in this way the Wagner PMC was able to recruit about a thousand prisoners.

Later, Yevgeny Prigozhin openly stated for the first time that he is the head of the Wagner PMC.