On Tuesday, October 25, 4 more vessels with more than 107 tons of agricultural products left for European countries from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 25, as part of the implementation of the grain initiative, 4 vessels with 107,200 tons of agricultural products left the ports of Great Odesa. The vessels are headed for European countries. In particular, the bulk carrier REGIUS left the Odesa port, and the CAPTAIN J, NEOFOTISTOS, SANIN 1, ZUMRUT ANA left the Yuzhny port," the statement reads.

It is noted that since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 8.9 million tons of agricultural products have been exported.

A total of 390 vessels with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 24, 6 more vessels with 227,000 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.